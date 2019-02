The Greenville Public Library is celebrating the Chinese New Year on Tuesday.

Jo Keillor, library director, said February 5 is Chinese New Year and the library will celebrate by handing out bookmarks and fortune cookies. The bookmark details 2015’s designation as the Year of the Pig, which comes around every 12 years.

Click below to hear more:

The library is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.