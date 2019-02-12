Liefer Named Director Of Business Development For HSHS Southern IL Hospitals

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are pleased to announce that Amy Liefer has accepted the position of director of business development for all three HSHS Southern Illinois Division hospitals.

Liefer joined Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) as the director of fund development at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in 2011. She has held various leadership roles at HSHS, most recently serving as Director of Philanthropy for Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and Highland.

Liefer holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University. She is also a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), and also holds a Certificate in Fund Raising Management (CFRM) from Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

HSHS has initiated a search for a director of philanthropy for Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and Highland.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.