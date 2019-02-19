MG Unit 1 Graduation Dates Set

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday. Superintendent Stephen Phillips presented the financial report saying fund balances currently look good with general state aid payments continuing to arrive on time.

Board members approved graduation dates. Junior high graduation is Saturday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m. with high school graduation also Saturday, May 18, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Elementary Principal Casie Bowman announced elementary students will be celebrating Dr. Suess’ birthday Friday, March 1 with cake for everyone. FFA week activities are this week with elementary Ag Olympics Wednesday and a petting zoo Friday.

High School Principal Bobby Koontz reported high school students are taking CPR training which is required of all high school students. Eleven students recently competed in the WISE Academic Challenge at Kaskaskia College. They did very well and the Mulberry Grove team placed third overall.