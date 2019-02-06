MG Village Board Talks Sanitation, Inspection, Water Line & More

At the recent Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting, board members discussed the contract with the Sanitation District. Board members unanimously passed a motion to discontinue monthly payments to the Sanitation District until the two boards negotiate a new contract.

The board adopted an updated, amended rental property safety inspection ordinance. All rental property must be registered and inspected by May 1. The inspection fee is $100.00 and the fine for non-compliance is $250.00. Rental property owners who had property inspected within the past 90 days are considered to be current.

HMG submitted a final plan to the village for the water line project. USDA is funding the pre-engineer report and those funds will be coming soon. IL-EPA sent paperwork for the remainder of the grant for the entire project.

Doty Sanitation notified the board of a $1.00 per month increase, effective February 1, for all trash customers.

Following a closed session, the board hired Ann Guymon, part-time office help on an as-needed basis. Board members approved salary increases for the two full-time employees. The raise for Gary Redfern is effective immediately and Village Clerk Vickie Koertge will receive her increase on her employment anniversary in May.