The Annual Academic Challenge was held at Kaskaskia College on February 7.

Fourteen district high schools were in competition in the areas of Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics, English, Math, and Physics. Mulberry Grove High School competed in the small school competition.

Students from Mulberry Grove who won awards include:

In Biology: Breaden Links, 3rd

In Computer Science: Peyton Varner and Chandler Hans, tie for 3rd

In English: Kennedy Quick, 1st