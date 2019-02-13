Model UN Event For GJHS Students

For the second straight year, Greenville Junior High has a Model United Nations Program.

Over 40 students are involved.

Co-Advisor Terry Swalley said junior high students act as delegates from different nations as part of the program. GJHS is representing many different nations this year. Each delegate is assigned a committee and will debate different topics within the committee. He said it requires a lot of research and preparation for the students.

45 Greenville Junior High Students will participate in a conference in Collinsville this Thursday and Friday. Several hundred delegates from a dozen junior high school programs will attend.

Among the issues discussed are nuclear disarmament, international security and illicit small arms trade.

Students meet a couple of hours a week outside of their normal classes. Advising the program with Swalley is Kolin Dothager.