More On Greenville Dollar Tree

Here is a follow-up to the announcement that Dollar Tree will be opening a store in Greenville later this year.

K2 Commercial Group has entered into an agreement to purchase land between McDonald’s and LuBob’s for the new store along Illinois Rt. 127 in the south part of Greenville. It will be approximately 9,000 square feet in size.

Dollar Tree is a major discount store based in Virginia that sells a full array of merchandise, all for one dollar. The company has nearly 15,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada.

K2 Commercial Group is based in Chesterfield, Missouri and will be the project’s general contractor. A K2 representative indicated the goal is to have the Greenville Dollar Tree open by Labor Day.