New President & CEO at HSHS Holy Family Hospital

Hospital Sisters Health System has named a new president and chief executive officer for HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Kelly Sager will begin her new role on March 18.

She is currently chief nurse executive for HSHA Southern Illinois Division.

James Dover has been serving as interim president and CEO at the Greenville hospital, following the resignation of Brian Nall, who took a position in Vermont to be close to his family.

In addition to his interim roles at Holy Family Hospital, Dover is HSHS Southern Illinois Division president and CEO.

Dover said of Sager, “Kelly has a long history of dedicated service with HSHS and is deeply committed to the system’s mission of revealing and embodying Christ’s healing love for all people through our Franciscan health care ministry. Her proven leadership will be a true asset to the growth of our ministry in Greenville.”

Sager began her career with HSHS in 1996 as a staff nurse at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. She was also chief nursing officer at that hospital.

Sager’s education achievements include an organizational leadership degree from Greenville University.

She said she is honored for the opportunity to join those at HSHS Holy Family Hospital and looks forward to serving the communities in Bond County.