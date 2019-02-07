Nurse Receives DAISY Award

Recently, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital awarded Jane Deiters, a registered nurse (RN), with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. This nomination marked Deiters’ 8th DAISY nomination since the program was implemented in December 2016.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues and they are chosen by a committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

“The DAISY Award program allows us to recognize our extraordinary nurses for going above and beyond ,” said Teresa Cornelius, Chief Nursing Officer. “Jane is a wonderful nurse who has provided excellent care to our patients, and we are very proud of her.”

The nomination submitted for Deiters shared: “My daughter is 16 years old and never had to have surgery before so she was very nervous. To be honest we were all very nervous. Jane was her nurse and she made us all feel very relaxed, plus she took great care of us.”

Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff.

To learn about career opportunities at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org/Hospital-Information/Careers. For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.