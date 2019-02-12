Old Ripley, Mulberry Grove, Pierron & Greenville Elections

The lists of candidates for spring elections in Old Ripley, Mulberry Grove, Pierron and Greenville have been given to the Bond County Clerk.

In Old Ripley, Marlene Mollett is unopposed for re-election as village clerk.

The three candidates for three, four-year trustee terms are Bryan Buckingham, Thomas Scott II, and Regina Garner.

Mulberry Grove does not have enough candidates for the three open trustee positions. Running are David Koonce and Dennis Henrichsmeyer. All terms are for four years.

The same situation occurs in Pierron as there are not enough candidates.

Four full terms are open. Candidates are Kenneth Salmons and Kris Parent.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert has told WGEL that one of the two original candidates for Keyesport village clerk has withdrawn. She is Ann Garner.

That leaves current clerk Terri L. Rule as a candidate for the two-year unexpired term.

In Greenville, two candidates are running for the two four-year positions as councilmen.

They are incumbent William Carpenter and Lisa Stephens.

The election is April 2.

The next election story will name candidates for various school districts in Bond County.