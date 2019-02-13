Pediatrician In Greenville 5 Days A Week

HSHS Medical Group Pediatrician Hannah Strong, DO, now sees patients in Greenville five days a week. Dr. Strong cares for patients at HSHS Holy Family Health Center – Greenville, located at 101 Healthcare Dr., Greenville, Illinois. Dr. Strong offers a variety of care to children, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.

Dr. Strong completed her doctorate of osteopathic medicine at Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences. She completed a pediatric residency at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association. In her free time, Dr. Strong enjoys spending time with her husband and three dogs; attending church; baking; working out; farmer’s markets and antiquing.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Strong, call 618-664-2531. Same day appointments available! For more information about Dr. Strong and other HSHS Medical Group physicians, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.