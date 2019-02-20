Personnel Action From Unit 2 Board Meeting

The Bond County Unit 2 school board took action on several personnel items at its meeting Tuesday night.

All motions were unanimously approved.

The retirement of Dawn Mulholland, at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year, was approved. She is a guidance counselor at the high school.

The board accepted the resignations of Rodney Cripe as a bus driver, Shawnda Kruep as a food service employee at Greenville Elementary School, Ryan Mueller as high school boys assistant soccer coach, and Becky Suess as a Kindergarten Readiness Program family facilitator. Suess will work through this school year.

Beth Tomaschke is the new food service manager at the high school, working 6 hours per day.

The hours of food service employees Michelle Daniels, Erica Davis and Brenda Summers were increased. Mandy Robinson was hired as a two-hour per day food service cashier at Greenville Junior High, and GeeGee Spies was hired as a food service employee at GES.

Leaves of absence were granted to C.J. Meyer, Daniel Hutchins and Dawn Mulholland.

The board approved a list of high school volunteer coaches, which includes David Pearman and Janis Kasten in track, Paul Younker in baseball, Marissa Swift and Tommy Simpson in girls soccer and Allie Warchol in softball.