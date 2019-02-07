Pocahontas, Smithboro, Keyesport Elections

By
WGEL
-

The spring election is April 2 and village clerks have submitted their certified ballots to Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert.

Today we look at Smithboro, Pocahontas and Keyesport.

In Smithboro, there is a race for the two-year unexpired term of mayor. The candidates are William Archibald and Lora Kennedy.

Two, four-year trustee seats are open. Candidates are Joseph Kircher and Deloris Tevis.

Leslie E. Brown is the lone candidate for a two-year, unexpired trustee position.

Tevis is currently acting mayor and a trustee, and Archibald is a trustee. Kennedy is a former mayor.

At Pocahontas, four people are candidates for the three, four-year trustee terms. They are Chris Marshall, Joseph (J.R.) Hentz, Joseph Rakers and James Moore.

At Keyesport, Daniel Korte is unopposed for the two-year term for mayor.

Running for the two-year unexpired term for village clerk are current clerk Terri Rule and Ann Garner.

There are no races for trustee positions. Running for the three four-year terms are Paul Cox, Kenneth Carver and Cindy Munden.

Candidates for two, two-year unexpired terms are Michall Chasteen and Edward Rule.

The election is Tuesday, April 2.

The next candidate story will include the villages of Donnellson, Panama and Sorento.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR