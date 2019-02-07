Pocahontas, Smithboro, Keyesport Elections

The spring election is April 2 and village clerks have submitted their certified ballots to Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert.

Today we look at Smithboro, Pocahontas and Keyesport.

In Smithboro, there is a race for the two-year unexpired term of mayor. The candidates are William Archibald and Lora Kennedy.

Two, four-year trustee seats are open. Candidates are Joseph Kircher and Deloris Tevis.

Leslie E. Brown is the lone candidate for a two-year, unexpired trustee position.

Tevis is currently acting mayor and a trustee, and Archibald is a trustee. Kennedy is a former mayor.

At Pocahontas, four people are candidates for the three, four-year trustee terms. They are Chris Marshall, Joseph (J.R.) Hentz, Joseph Rakers and James Moore.

At Keyesport, Daniel Korte is unopposed for the two-year term for mayor.

Running for the two-year unexpired term for village clerk are current clerk Terri Rule and Ann Garner.

There are no races for trustee positions. Running for the three four-year terms are Paul Cox, Kenneth Carver and Cindy Munden.

Candidates for two, two-year unexpired terms are Michall Chasteen and Edward Rule.

The election is Tuesday, April 2.

The next candidate story will include the villages of Donnellson, Panama and Sorento.