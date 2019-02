Children who will be five years old on or before September 1, are eligible for Kindergarten enrollment.

Kindergarten screening and pre-registration at the Sorento School are Monday, March 25, from 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. and at the Pocahontas School March 25, from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Parents may call Kim at the Pocahontas Elementary School at 669-2296 or Daisy at the Sorento Elementary School at 217-272-4111 to register or for more information.