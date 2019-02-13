Police Chase Ends With Fatal Shooting In Bond County

A carjacking in Missouri led to multiple fatalities and a multi state chase that ended in Bond County Tuesday night.

According to Illinois State Police, Leslie K. Austin, age 39, of Jefferson City, Missouri, allegedly kidnapped two victims in Missouri Tuesday night around 9:34 p.m.

Austin then led police on a chase that ended in Bond County on Route 140 at Shoal Creek. During that chase, the kidnap victims were able to escape. The adult kidnap victim, Danielle L. Smith, age 39, of Jefferson City, Missouri, had multiple gun-shot wounds and was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at news time, according to State Police Spokesman Timothy Tyler. The unidentified juvenile kidnap victim was unharmed, according to police.

As the pursuit ended, Austin allegedly attempted to carjack Gregory Price, age 67, of Florissant, Missouri, on Route 140 in Bond County. Price was killed during this attempted carjacking, according to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. Austin fired his gun at police after he exited the vehicle. Austin then fled on foot down a dead end road near Terrapin Ridge Road and died of gunshot wounds. It is unclear at this time if the gunshot wound was self inflected or from police during the exchange. Local and state police used stop sticks and helicopters during the pursuit.

