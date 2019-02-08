Portable Heater Safety

Cold temperatures and blowing winds often lead to use of portable heaters. Electric and fuel fired heaters are often used to increase comfort inside a home. Fuel-fired heaters should never be used in sleeping rooms and a working carbon monoxide detector should be placed in the immediate vicinity of the appliance while it is in use.

Never plug an electric heater into an extension cord. Be sure the unit’s cord is in good condition and plug it directly into a grounded wall outlet. Do not use a 3-prong adapter to plug the cord into a 2-prong or ungrounded outlet.

Keep all portable heaters away from any combustible material such as furniture, draperies and curtains, beds and bedding, or flammable floors. Portable heaters provide welcome additional heat but be sure to use them safely.