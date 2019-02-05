Potholes A Constant Problem For City

The snow and rain, extreme cold and current stretch of warmer weather combine to create havoc on city streets.

Bill Grider, Greenville Public Works director, said road potholes are a constant problem the department addresses.

The potholes occur when rain or melting snow gets under the roadway. When cold weather hits, that moisture freezes and causes expansion, creating a pothole. They’re especially noticeable after the road thaws.

City crews start on one side of town and work toward the other side, when repairing potholes. You can also call the city to notify them of potholes.

Grider said the city uses 300 to 400 tons of patch mix each year to fill potholes. A city crew was out filling holes Monday, according to Grider.

Residents can contact city hall at 664-1644.