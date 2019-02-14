Quick Acting Students & Staff Help Choking GES Student

A fifth grade student at Greenville Elementary school had a scare earlier this week.

GES Principal Eric Swingler told WGEL a student had a piece of candy in her mouth which she began to choke on. She signaled to a student next to her and that student alerted the teacher and other staff, who responded quickly and were able to dislodge the candy.

Swingler said district staff are trained regularly to be prepared for situations like this. The district nurse provides CPR and first aid training. Training is offered annually and staff are certified every other year.

The students who helped the girl were recognized at the school recently with a certificate and pizza treat.