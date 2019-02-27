Recognize Library Employees Friday

The spotlight will be on the librarians at the Greenville Public Library Friday.

Library Director Jo Keillor said a poster will be set out Friday, where you can make a comment to show your appreciation for the two full time and six part time employees at the library.

Keillor is pleased the library is a popular destination for local residents and she said the librarians keep busy every day. The library sees 80 to 100 people each day and sometimes as many as 140. She said they have a large variety of items at the library and if they don’t have what you’re looking for, they can probably get it for you.

The Greenville Public Library is open every day but Sunday.