Remembering Longtime GU President Dr. Orley Herron

Word has been received of the passing of former Greenville University president, Dr. Orley Herron, Jr.

He was 85 when he died of cancer at his Chicago-area home on Valentine’s Day.

In 1970, Herron was appointed the seventh president of then Greenville College. He served seven years in the position.

Dr. W. Richard Stephens actually gave college officials the name of Herron to consider as president. Ironically, Stephens would follow as president in 1977.

Stephens said Herron and his wife, Donna, brought a breath of fresh air to the institution. He said Herron reached out to and was involved in the community.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Stephens, who visited Herron within the past few weeks, said Orley was proud of and thankful for his years in Greenville. Orley’s wife, Donna, was an early part of the Greenville Women’s Club.

Click below to hear more:

Herron would go on to serve as president of National Louis University for 22 years.

He wrote nine books and devoted his life to promoting education and living a Christian life.