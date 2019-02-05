Senior Center Balance Program

The fear of falling exists for many senior citizens.

The Bond County Senior Center is offering an educational program to address this issue.

Executive Director Jill Jones told us the free eight-session workshop is called “Matter of Balance” and helps you learn to reduce fall hazards in your home, increase strength and balance and increase overall health. The program is on Tuesdays and Fridays from February 19 through March 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM. You need to call and register in advance.

Click below to hear more:

The course is for men and women 60 and older.

Those interested can call the senior center at 664-1465.