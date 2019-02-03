Serious Crash On IL Rt. 3

Illinois State Police from District 11 responded to a serious injury crash at 3 PM Saturday on IL Route 3 Southbound, a mile and a half south of New Poag Road.

According to state police, South Roxana Police officers observed a 2002 gold Mercury Mountaineer in the area of IL-3 and Lambert Lane, being driven by a subject known to have multiple felony warrants.

The driver of the Mercury reportedly fled Southbound on IL-3 and crossed the center median, striking a Toyota head-on.

The driver of the Mercury, 31 year old Kay L. Robinson of Alton, and passenger 31 year old Elizabeth A. Delotelle of Bunker Hill, were ejected from the vehicle and life-flighted to area hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Corolla, 23 year old Preston MJ Boone of Harrisburg, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues and additional information has not been made available.