Soggy Days In WGEL Listening Area

As of Thursday morning, rainfall totals over the previous 24 hours have mainly been in the 1-2 inch range in the region.

Localized heavier amounts of 2-3 inches were observed across east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois.

This rainfall has led to smaller creeks, streams, and rivers to climb quickly, with some water spilling out of their banks. Several low-lying areas have flooded in Bond County and the Bond County Highway Department said they anticipate several road closures.

A reminder, you should never attempt to drive through standing water. Remember the phrase, “turn around, don’t drown”.

We’ll have a close look at our forecast coming up at the end of this Bond County Area News update. Stay tuned to WGEL for up-to-date weather information from the National Weather Service.