Special Council Meeting To Discuss Occupancy Permits

Several times over past two decades, city councils in Greenville have discussed the possibility of occupancy permits.

The current council is looking at the issue again.

A special council meeting this week will provide information and allow councilmen to hear citizen comments.

Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL the meeting will be at 7 PM Thursday. The purpose of the meeting is to present a draft of a rental occupancy ordinance. The council invites community feedback and no action will be taken.

Gaffner reported the council wants to be transparent regarding its discussions about occupancy permits.

The city already has ordinances that address the exterior condition of homes.