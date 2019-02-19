Standoff Ends With No Injuries

A standoff situation at a residence south of Greenville Saturday night ended with no one being injured.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance, involving a man with a gun, at 7:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, the man was standing in the driveway, holding a gun.

After seeing the officers, he retreated into the residence where the female complainant was hiding in a room. Bond County deputies set up around the residence and the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team was asked to respond to the scene.

After a short time, the female was able to escape without harm.

The suspect remained in the residence, threatening to harm himself or any officers who approached him. At times, he pointed his firearm in the direction of officers, while exiting the front door or standing on the front porch.

After a three-hour standoff, Bond County deputies were able to talk the suspect into surrendering without harm to deputies or him.

The subject was taken to a hospital for treatment. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said name of the subject is not being released, however, possible criminal charges are pending.

The sheriff expressed his appreciation to all agencies which assisted, including the Greenville Fire Protection District, which was asked to block off roads in the area of the home.