University of Illinois Extension’s Community and Economic Development team will host a free webinar entitled Think Global, Eat Local, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Noon (CST). This webinar will highlight Illinois Extension programming designed to assist community leaders and others in addressing the need for additional food access in their communities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how communities can partner with Illinois Extension to improve the lives of their citizens through local food projects, including community gardens, mobile markets, food banks and more. The presenters will discuss: food insecurity; planning a community food project; sustainability through fundraising; as well as how to promote volunteer and youth involvement. Participants will also learn about ways to provide your community with healthier food options and a higher quality of life while encouraging community engagement and environmental sustainability. Presenters for Think Global, Eat Local are from several University of Illinois Extension program areas.

Dr. Laurie George is a Small Farms/Local Foods Educator for the University of Illinois Extension in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties. She is an expert in horticultural production, plant propagation, garden center and nursery production, greenhouse production, plant physiology, and general agricultural sciences (soils, fertility). She has also co-authored a text on developing Farmer’s Markets and is currently on the board of the Illinois Farmer’s Market Association.

Ashley Hoffman is the SNAP-Ed Educator for Illinois Extension, serving communities in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington counties. She provides evidenced-based professional training and technical assistance in agencies and organizations that serve limited resource families, such as schools, early childhood centers and food pantries.

Liz Miller is the 4-H Youth Development Educator for Illinois Extension in the Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington counties. As Youth Development Educator, Liz’s primary responsibility is the development, delivery, and evaluation of educational programs supporting the mission of Illinois Extension. She has been instrumental in working with youth to develop hydroponic gardens in local schools and has also worked with youth volunteers on the development of two mobile markets in south-central Illinois.

Pam Schallhorn is a Community & Economic Development Educator in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington counties. Pam’s responsibilities include assessing, developing and teaching community and economic development programs while working closely with stakeholders, community leaders, economic development professionals and the general public. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Economics, and a Master’s degree in Political Studies. In 2016, she assisted with the community planning, development and fund raising for a 39-bed community garden in Mt Vernon, IL that opened in March 2017.

There is no cost to attend the webinar; Registration is required. Contact Nancy Ouedraogo at esarey@illinois.edu for more information.