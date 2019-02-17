Two Vehicle Crash On Interstate 55 Sends One To Hospital

A car – semi truck crash Thursday on Interstate 55 sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Illinois State Police accident report, Thursday, February 14, at 1:43 p.m., Erwin Watson, age 47, of Madison, Illinois was northbound on Interstate 55, at mile marker 63, in Montgomery County and Nicholas Ronald, age 62, of Hidalgo, Illinois was driving a semi tractor-trailer, also northbound on Interstate 55. For an unknown reason, the Watson car struck the rear of the semi truck-trailer. Watson lost control of the car which rolled over several times coming to rest in the center median on its roof.

Raymond-Nokomis Ambulance took Watson to St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield in stable condition.

Interstate 55 was shut down for about two hours until the crash scene could be cleared.

Watson was cited for alleged improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license suspended.