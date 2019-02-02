Two Write In Candidates For Unit 2

Two men have filed declarations of intent to be write-in candidates for the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board.

They are Joe Blumer of 1688 Dove Road, Sorento; and Brian Zeeb of 748 Millersburg Road, Greenville.

Only two persons filed for the three seats to be filled in the April 2 election. They are incumbents Randi Workman and Nate Prater.

All terms are for four years.

Zeeb was appointed to the school board last month to fill a vacancy.

Those who have filed declarations to be write-in candidates are the only ones who can receive valid wrote-in votes.