The Bond County Unit 2 school board has set the dates for eighth grade graduation ceremonies.

The Greenville Junior High program is Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

Eighth graders at Sorento School will graduate at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, and the Pocahontas School ceremony is Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

All promotion exercises will take place in the school gymnasiums.

It was previously announced the Unit 2 high school graduation ceremony is Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. in the gymnasium.