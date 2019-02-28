Weather Training In Greenville

Area residents are invited to a National Weather Service Spotter Training session to be held in Greenville.

The interactive session will be at Snyder Hall on the campus of Greenville University, Tuesday, March 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A National Weather Service representative will talk about the science behind tornadoes and other types of severe weather. In addition to learning about the weather, those attending will learn how to assist the national Weather Service.

There is no fee to attend the March 12 program, and no pre-registration is required.