Write-In Candidate For Park District Board

When the time to file petitions to run for the Kingsbury Park District board ended in December, there were two candidates for three positions.

Now, a write-in candidate has filed his declaration with the county clerk.

Douglas Bohannon, of 1315 Heather Lane in Greenville, has decided to be a write-in candidate.

Names on the April 2 ballot will be Barb Smith and Kyle LaTempt.

Smith is seeking re-election. Tommy Simpson chose not to run again and the third board position has been vacant for several months.

Each of the open seats are four-year terms.