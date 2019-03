A 12 year old on a bicycle was struck by a car at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and Elm Street in Greenville Thursday afternoon.

Greenville Police were called to the scene at 3:11 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17 year old male, told police he was traveling north on Elm Street and made a right turn. He said no traffic was coming, but as he made the turn, a bicycle ridden by a 12 year old male, traveling west on the sidewalk along Beaumont, proceeded into the cross walk. Police say the boy on the bicycle was struck at a very low speed by the vehicle.

The juvenile was knocked to the ground and sustained internal injuries.

The boy was taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital and later transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The accident remains under investigation.