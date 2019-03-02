2 Area Soldiers Killed In Kuwait Crash

Two soldiers from a Belleville Army Reserve Unit were killed in Kuwait Tuesday.

The Belleville News Democrat reports the two soldiers, who are a part of the 657th Transportation Detachment, were killed when a large vehicle ran a stop sign and broadsided the vehicle the soldiers were riding in.

37 year old Sgt. Holli Bolinski is reportedly one of the soldiers killed.

Bolinksi served in the military for 11 years, four years on active duty and seven years in the reserves.

The name of the other soldier who was killed hasn’t been confirmed by the Army.

The crash is now reportedly under investigation by multiple entities.