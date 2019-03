Nearly 3000 small pigs were loose today, due to a livestock hauler overturning on Interstate 70 at milepost 127, between Casey and Greenup, Illinois.

The crash occurred due to driver illness, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. The driver was cited for improper lane usage. Approximately 100 pigs perished in the incident. All other pigs have been reloaded thanks to the effort of Greenup Fire Protection District, Greenup Police Department, Casey Police Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT portable scales, Effingham Equity, and other local volunteers.

The surviving pigs have continued to their destination in Indiana. Site cleanup is still underway and will continue through the afternoon.

State police say they experienced a great community effort today and are very thankful and proud of the outpouring of support.