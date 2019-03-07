Academic Foundation Assists With Unit 2 STEM Lab

To hear Ryan Mifflin’s full interview with Academic Foundation President Dr. Bill Beckert and Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Oson, click here:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/ACADEMIC-STEM-FULL-INTERVIEW.mp3

—

The Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation’s 4th Annual Light the Way Gala is coming up Saturday.

Academic Foundation President Dr. Bill Beckert told WGEL the foundation exists to provide grants to teachers in all Unit 2 schools to fund classroom projects and to facilitate some scholarships in the spring. Four years ago the group created a new fundraising endeavor, the Light the Way Gala, featuring a dinner, silent and live auctions, live music, and more. All of the proceeds from that event benefit their mission.

Click below to hear more:

In addition to their usual grants, the Academic Foundation has partnered with the school district recently to provide a more substantial gift; partial funding for a STEM lab at Unit 2 High School in Greenville. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the new lab provides a hands-on learning experience where students can create and collaborate. There are several technology hubs and will be a robotics component next year.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Light the Way Gala is Saturday, March 23 at Copper Dock Winery near Pocahontas. Doors open at 5 PM, dinner is served from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and a live auction follows. Music from the Chapman Brothers will close out the evening. There will be a silent auction and other activities as well.

Tickets are $50 apiece or $75 per couple and can be purchased at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store or the Bond County Unit 2 office.

For more information, visit BCCU2AF.org.