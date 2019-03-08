Adam On New Tourism Position

The City of Greenville has its first full-time tourism director.

Jes Adam began his new position Tuesday. He was previously the owner of Adam Brothers Coffeehouse in Greenville, and served as creative director at the Greenville University’s Factory Theatre.

Before moving to St. Louis in the spring of 2018, Adam was a Greenville city councilman about three years.

City Manager Dave Willey selected Adam for the tourism job.

Jes said he is proud of Greenville because it has a lot to offer residents and visitors. He said he’s excited to build on existing events and attractions in Greenville and find new ways to celebrate who we are and get people from out of town to visit.

Click below to hear his comments:

Adam is already thinking about tourism opportunities. He said new ideas will have to be brought to the table. He said there are a lot of smart, creative people in the community and he’s excited to work with them. He’s interested in bringing back Dairy Days to celebrate the local dairy industry.

Click below for more:

Jes Adam plans to move back to Greenville as its new tourism director.