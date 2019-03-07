BCHD National Nutrition Month Programs

National Nutrition Month® is an annual nutrition education and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign, celebrated each year during the month of March, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

For National Nutrition Month®, celebrated each March, the Academy encourages everyone to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits. Bond County Health Department would like to encourage community members to start at home.

The Women, Infant and Children’s (WIC) program staff at Bond County Health Department has teamed up with University of Illinois Extension Center to offer some food and nutrition classes. Classes will be held at the Bond County Health Department in the community room on Tuesday, March 12th, 19th and 26th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. There is no cost for the program. For more information, please contact Crystal Ulmer- University of Illinois Extension Community Worker, 925 E. Harris Ave Greenville, IL 618-664-3665 or ulmer@illinois.edu.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides Federal grants to States for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk. Call WIC at Bond County Health Department today at 618-664-1442 to see how they can help you make better food choices for you and your family.

If you can’t attend any of the classes, but are interested in trusted, accurate, timely and practical nutrition information, you may also seek the advice of a registered dietitian (or registered dietitian nutritionist). Through their education, knowledge and experience, RDs (or RDNs) specialize in translating nutrition science into practical advice. Follow National Nutrition Month® on the Academy’s social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.