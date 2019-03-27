BCSWCD Cover Crop Tour

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored a cover crop tour Tuesday morning.

Emily Hartmann, district coordinator, said the promote cover crop use to stabilize the soil to prevent erosion over the winter and improve soil health. Planting cover crops improves root depth, reduces compaction, and holds soil in place.

A state grant provided funding for local farmers to try cover crops for the first time last summer.

Hartmann said the predominant cover crop in Bond County is cereal rye.

The tour started south of Mulberry Grove. Two fields of cereal rye were part of the tour; one had been seeded by airplane, the other was no-tilled into the field after corn harvest. The next stop was a field of cereal rye in Smithboro that had been no-tilled last fall. The final stop was in Greenville for a field with annual rye.

Hartmann said approximately 30 people took the tour.