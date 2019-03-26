Blood Drive At GHS

The Greenville High School Student Council hosted their annual American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, March 19, in the gym.

Forty students registered with 27 units of whole blood and four units of red blood cells collected.

Hannah Baer, Austin Wylde, Rebel Childess, Kate Daniken, Trista Kinkel, Chance Evans, Justin Matthews, Madison Knight, Alexa Loddick, Taylor Weiss, Amber Bone, Justin Erickson, Jaxon Fenton, Ty Hulvey, Sam Barber, and Kody Sterkis were first-time donors and received blood drop pins.

Kody Sterkis donated two units of red blood cells as did Kyle Sunderland.