Bond County Fourth Fest Glow Run

Greenville will be the site of a 5K Glow Run in May, with all proceeds going to the Bond County Fourth Fest.

The race is 8 p.m., Friday, May 10, beginning and ending at the courthouse in downtown Greenville.

Registration is $25 per runner, which includes a T-shirt and glow paint. That price is good through May 3 and the fee will increase to $30 after that and t-shirts are not guaranteed.

Runners can register online at run sign up dot com.

Medals, for first through fourth place, will be awarded in 6 age divisions, and the overall women’s and men’s winners will receive trophies.

The Bond County Fourth Fest is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 in downtown Greenville. The headline music act will be Confederate Railroad.