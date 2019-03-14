Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show Saturday

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Bond County Historical Society will be hosting their 16th annual quilt show and 3rd annual bed turning program at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 Route 140, Greenville, Illinois. The quilt show will be open to the public from 9:00am until the viewers’ choice prizes are awarded at 4:00pm. Bed turning demonstrations are scheduled for 10:00am and 2:00pm. Project/technique demonstrations are scheduled for 11:00am, 12:00pm, and 1:00pm. March 16 is also National Quilt Day!

Over 100 quilts in four contest categories are expected to be on display at the quilt show. There will be prizes given for the favorite machine quilted quilt in both bed sized and wall/baby/child sized categories, and favorite hand quilted quilt in both bed sized and wall/baby/child sized categories. A bed sized quilt is being defined as having at least one side measuring 72 inches or larger. Plus, a special category of quilted items in the theme of “Celebrations” is a unique addition to the show in 2019. Quilt block contest winners will also be on display. This year 12 entries utilizing the theme “Celebrations” are showcased.

At this show, you are the judge! This is a Viewers’ Choice show, meaning that everyone attending the quilt show votes for their favorite quilt in each of the four non-themed categories. You pick up a ballot when you enter the show and vote for your favorite quilt in each category. At the end of the day, the votes are tallied and the winners announced. The “Celebrations” category will be judged by a select panel and awarded its own prize.

For the twelfth consecutive time, Bond County quilters will be featured. In 2019, it is a Pleasant Mound trio of friends and neighbors who are part of the Cuisine Quilters group who meet weekly for quilting and lunch. Ginny Ennen of Hookdale is featured in absentia as she winters in Florida. Pleasant Mound township residents Janice Tompkins and Georgianne Tompkins, sisters-in-law and good friends of Ginny’s, will be in attendance. All three are farm wives who began quilting over forty years ago, their proudest creations having been pieced or embroidered for family, especially grandchildren. Ginny, Janice, and Georgianne will each have more than a dozen of their quilts spotlighted in the special display; many others are with family around the country.

Every quilt has a story, so join BCHS as we present the now treasured, old fashioned social event of a “bed turning” at 10am and again at 2pm. A stack of quilts are removed one by one from a bed frame as stories are told about the making of each. The antique quilts to be turned will be provided by community members. As in the old days when the quilter would invite guests in to show off her quilts we, too, will present the family stories and meanings of the handiwork stitched into these specially chosen quilts! For those of you who have not seen a bed turning, you will be in for a treat.

Free demonstrations of various quilt-making techniques will be offered throughout the day: “Borders” by Ramona Ulmer at 11am, “Barn Quilts” by Robyn Hargan at noon, and “Landscapes” by Tedra Johnson at 1pm.

Quilt shop, jewelry, handicraft, scissor sharpening, and other vendors will also be set-up at the show.

Tickets are still available for the Queen size, “Courthouse Steps” raffle quilt, machine pieced in neutral tan and cream hued fabrics that draw attention to the floral and scroll machine quilted lines. The quilt was created by Shirley Pustelnik of the local Black Diamond Quilt Guild. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The quilt may be seen periodically in the window of the Bond County Treasurer’s office or on Bond County Historical Society’s website, www.bondcountyhistorical.org. Also for raffle is a 2ft by 2ft Barn Quilt with a “Sewing Machine” design by Pocahontas resident Robyn Hargan. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the quilt show.

Admission to the quilt show is $3.00. For more information contact Nadine Baldwin, quilt show chairwoman, at (618) 567-1948 or Jan Eyman, quilt show co-chair, at (618) 326-7343.