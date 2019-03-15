Boyd Schaufelberger Recognized As Master Farmer

Bond County Farmer Boyd Schaufelberger from north of Greenville received a prestigious honor Wednesday.

Boyd became the first Bond County farmer in over 45 years to be named a Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer Magazine. He was accompanied by about 20 family members and friends, including his wife, Sandy, at the ceremony held March 13 at Crowne Plaza in Springfield.

Previous Bond County Master Farmer residents were Harry Turley, Fred Baumberger in 1969 and Boyd’s father, Dale Schaufelberger, in 1972.

Boyd said the concept behind the award is to recognize “the complete farmer” and encompasses a lifetime of activities on and off the farm.

He is proud to receive an honor his father also was presented. Boyd also pointed out that he’s lived in the same house his entire life.

Boyd Schaufelberger credited his parents, wife, Sandy; children, Amy and Erin, brother, Ron; and other family members for their importance in his life and work on the farm.

He and Sandy raise 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans, pasture and hay. They at one time milked 120 Holstein cows and now custom feed 100 bred heifers and run a small Angus herd.