Bright Trial On Hold

The murder trial for David Leroy Bright, age 70, of Mulberry Grove, has been delayed.

The trial was to begin on March 18, however, Fayette County Judge Don Sheafor granted the defense’s motion that Bright be given a fitness evaluation by a forensic psychologist. Dr. Terry Killian was appointed to conduct the evaluation.

A status hearing on the evaluation has been scheduled in court for April 5.

Bright faces two counts of first-degree murder, which allege he used a sledgehammer to strike James Skinner of Brownstown in the head and kill him. The incident is alleged to have occurred on September 17 of 2017.

The defendant, who is being held on $1 million bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges in February of last year and demanded a trial by jury.