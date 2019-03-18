Carlyle Lake Christmas Tree Drop Rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake has rescheduled the annual spring Christmas tree recycling/fish habitat improvement project for Saturday, 23 March 2019. The event will take place at the Allen Branch Boat Ramp located in Eldon Hazlet State Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Corps has collected over 500 Christmas trees that were discarded after the holiday season. These trees will be used to form fish reef structures in Carlyle Lake, which will provide breeding areas and protection for young fish. The structures also encourage growth of algae and zooplankton, two sources of food for young fish. Recycled Christmas trees make inexpensive and effective habitat for all types of fish.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the placement of the trees, helping Corps Rangers build tree reefs, or by supplying boats to place the trees in the lake. These contributions will help improve the fish habitat at Carlyle Lake and ensure better fishing opportunities in the future.

For more information on this project, or if you would like to volunteer, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.