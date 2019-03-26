City Buys Land On Harris Ave.

The City of Greenville is the new owner of property at 110 East Harris Avenue, which was formerly the location of Hayes Motors.

The property, at the intersection of Harris Avenue and First Street, east of Kahuna’s, was auctioned on March 3 and the city was the high bidder at $30,000. A buyer’s premium of $2,000 must also be paid.

Last week, the Greenville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the final purchase.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL the city obtained the property to have greater control and opportunity for economic development. He said some retail and commercial opportunities have looked at the site in the past, but were unsuccessful in obtaining it due to the price. Gaffner said the city council believes purchasing the property would give them a better chance to attract something to the parcel.

The mayor said there are a variety of options that could occur with the land. He said the first goal and priority is to have control over the economic development of the property. He said the city could donate the land, resell it, or a combination of both. Any of the options would require city council action.

Those who have been in Greenville for many years or at one time lived here might remember the property, at one time, being the location of the Kerr-McGee Service Station.