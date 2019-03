In a little more than two months, the City of Greenville’s first occupancy permit ordinance will go into effect.

At a meeting Thursday night, the council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance. It is only for rental property and is designed to make sure the homes rented by residents are safe to live in.

Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL the motion was made in the meeting, following a good discussion among landlords, realtors, the council, and the public. He said the ordinance would go into effect June 1. The city code enforcement officer will inspect properties. Copies of the city’s building and maintenance code are available at the Greenville Municipal Building.

Click below to hear more:

The mayor said the city will monitor how the program works. He said the council wants feedback on how the program is working and they will make changes if necessary.

Click below to hear his comments:

Occupancy permits will be valid for the duration of continuous rental. Or 12 months, whichever is longer.