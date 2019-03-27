Council Contemplates New Liquor License Category

The City of Greenville has received a request for the addition of a hotel liquor license classification in its liquor license ordinance.

The request is from Comfort Inn which eventually would like to apply for a video gaming license. State law requires the liquor license to have video gaming.

The topic was brought up at the city council meeting last week with no action taken.

Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL hotels are often adding gaming as an amenity for patrons. The license would allow for single-serve pour at the hotel. The intent is not to establish a bar. Gaffner said the hotel would have to follow all state requirements pertaining to gaming. Consideration of the license category would occur at the next council meeting if a special one is called, or at their regular April meeting.

If the classification is approved by the council, it could allow the sale of beer and wine, solely by the hotel operator, for consumption on premise.