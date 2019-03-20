Council Expected To Vote On Occupancy Permit Ordinance

After receiving public comments about the subject on multiple occasions, the Greenville City Council is expected to take as vote on an occupancy permit ordinance at its special meeting Thursday night.

The session begins at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The council postponed action on several topics when it met briefly on March 12, and planned to have a special meeting to address several topics.

Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL occupancy permits will be on the Thursday agenda and he believes councilmen will make a decision.