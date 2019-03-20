County Board Approves Amendment To Zoning Ordinance

In their meeting this week the Bond County Board approved a recommendation from the county Zoning Board of Appeals to amend the county’s zoning ordinance.

The amendment pertains to rules, regulations and fees pertaining to personal solar energy systems and solar farm energy systems.

The motion was approved 4 to 0 with board member Gerald “Spanky” McCray abstaining.

In other action, the board approved use of the courthouse lawn by the Ministerial Alliance for the National Day of Prayer on May 2nd.

Appointments made include:

Jeff Benson to the Greenville Fire Protection District Board

Yvette Hall to the Mulberry Grove Sanitation Board

Don Hawley to the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District Board

Gerald Knight to the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Board

An opening was announced on the Greenville Airport Authority Board. Current member Larry Suess is seeking reappointment.