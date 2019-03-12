Crash Results In Criminal Charges

A two vehicle accident on the northern edge of Vandalia just after 5 AM Tuesday morning resulted in criminal charges filed against one of the people involved.

According to Illinois State Police, 58 year old Wesley J. Donaldson, of Fillmore, was driving north in a Ford pickup on US Highway 51 at Payne Drive in Vandalia when the truck entered the southbound lane of traffic and struck a southbound Peterbuilt truck, driven by 62 year old Randy L. Herring, of Neoga, IL.

Donaldson was taken to Fayette County Hospital for treatment of injuries and state police say he was charged with alleged Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Lane Usage, and DUI.